Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 57.3% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
ETB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
