Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 57.3% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

ETB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

