Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of EBQ opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £52.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. Ebiquity has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.99 ($0.85).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

