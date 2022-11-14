ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.60.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently 35.72%.
Insider Activity
In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have purchased a total of 354,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,343 in the last 90 days.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
