ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.60.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have purchased a total of 354,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,343 in the last 90 days.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.