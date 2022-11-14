Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.94% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $1,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after buying an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.5 %

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

EPC stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

