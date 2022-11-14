EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,596,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 4,418,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF opened at $4.41 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

