Efinity Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $43.94 million and $2.15 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,510,995 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

