eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 million-$26.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.18 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 85,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.63 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 1,354.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

