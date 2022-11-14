Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

EGTYF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

