Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.