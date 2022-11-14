Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.