Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electricity Generating Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EYUUF remained flat at $8.23 during midday trading on Monday. Electricity Generating has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KGI Securities cut shares of Electricity Generating from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

