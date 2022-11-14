Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Electromed Stock Down 1.5 %

ELMD stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

