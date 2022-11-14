Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.19 on Monday, hitting $357.49. 109,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

