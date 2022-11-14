Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.91

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.91 and last traded at $153.68, with a volume of 3836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.51 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 249.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.0% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

