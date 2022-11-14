Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.63.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE EFX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.72. 246,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$954.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.71.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

