Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $9.41 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $207,327.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00079145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023711 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,426,052 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

