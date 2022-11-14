Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.96

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.42, with a volume of 595987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.13.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372,728 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,252,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,431,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,385 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

