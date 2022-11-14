Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.45.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.22 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

