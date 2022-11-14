ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $8.45 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $93.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,507.48 or 1.00053018 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00245455 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00792138 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $85.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

