Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 800 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,653. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
