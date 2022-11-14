Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 800 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,653. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.