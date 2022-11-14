ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.86 and last traded at $40.66. Approximately 5,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

