Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,302 shares during the period. Esquire Financial accounts for 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Esquire Financial worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 52.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock worth $448,034 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.55. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

