Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.67

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

