Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.67

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Essentra Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essentra (FLRAF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.