Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $233.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $265.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

NYSE:ESS opened at $215.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $205.83 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

