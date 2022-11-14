Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $233.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $265.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.89.
Essex Property Trust Price Performance
NYSE:ESS opened at $215.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $205.83 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.