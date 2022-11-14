Euler Price Reaches $5.19 on Top Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Euler has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00031708 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $51.55 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

