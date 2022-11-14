Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE RE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

