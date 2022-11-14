Everipedia Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and $1.95 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

