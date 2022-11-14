Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Decreased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 677,374 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 605,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 365.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 468,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of ES opened at $78.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

