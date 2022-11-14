ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,980 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of ExlService worth $95,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ExlService by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ExlService by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ExlService by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $183.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

