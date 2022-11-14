Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Sells $105,097.74 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.14. 49,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,418. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 55.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

