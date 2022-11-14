Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.31. Expensify shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2,296 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Expensify Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $734.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. Analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 79,436 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

