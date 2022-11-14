Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

