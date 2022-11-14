Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $8,091.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,091.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($151.99) to £125 ($143.93) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $391,174,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $348,412,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Trading Down 2.0 %

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of FERG opened at $120.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.