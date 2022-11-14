Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.32 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $45.00 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

