Fetch.ai Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $47.04 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

