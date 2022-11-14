Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 494,303 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,303 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $602,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.02. 87,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

