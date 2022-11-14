Fiera Capital Corp Buys 298,516 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $165,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RBA stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $56.29. 286,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,703. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

