Fiera Capital Corp Buys 316,630 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.52% of CGI worth $289,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in CGI by 795.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

GIB traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. 3,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,908. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

