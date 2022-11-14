Fiera Capital Corp Buys 627,806 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.67% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $64,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BEP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. 13,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,239. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.