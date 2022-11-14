Fiera Capital Corp Has $423.68 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,227 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.36% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $423,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,927,000 after acquiring an additional 294,474 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 125,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

