Fiera Capital Corp Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,345 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $46,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 372.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Stock Down 2.3 %

FSV stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $127.01. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.