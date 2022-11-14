Fiera Capital Corp Has $741.41 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 391,963 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $741,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BDX traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $226.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day moving average is $244.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

