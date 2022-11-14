Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,533 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.19% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $117,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $960,796,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.41. 77,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,123. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

