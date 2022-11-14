Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 636,804 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 636,804 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $203,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

OTEX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. 57,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,623. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.37%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

