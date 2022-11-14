Fiera Capital Corp Sells 24,674 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $86,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,439,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

