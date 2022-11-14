Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $4.32

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00026035 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $164.90 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00589029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.70 or 0.30681566 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 319,087,989 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

