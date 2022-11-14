Financial Review: AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) & Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Samsung Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Electrolux (publ) 0.83% 18.71% 3.09% Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AB Electrolux (publ) and Samsung Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Electrolux (publ) 1 1 2 0 2.25 Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $123.67, suggesting a potential upside of 320.78%. Given AB Electrolux (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AB Electrolux (publ) is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Samsung Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Electrolux (publ) $14.65 billion 0.31 $545.46 million $2.73 10.77 Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than AB Electrolux (publ). AB Electrolux (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AB Electrolux (publ) has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats AB Electrolux (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

