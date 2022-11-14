First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in First Community by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in First Community during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Community by 11.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

