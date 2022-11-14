First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $22.50 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

