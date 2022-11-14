First Trust Bank Ltd. Sells 2,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Trust Bank Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 5.7% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.54. 28,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

