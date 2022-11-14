First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 51.3% in October

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,057. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
