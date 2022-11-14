First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 51.3% in October

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,057. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.